‘Bob’s Burgers’ voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation

June 8 (UPI) — Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot in 2021.

Johnston is charged with interfering with law enforcement officers, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct on those grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds. According to the Justice Department he surrendered to the FBI field office in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Central District of California on Wednesday.

Investigators allege that Johnston was “near the front of the mob” on the west side of the Capitol building. When police began to retreat from the area, he was among those who followed them into a tunnel leading to the building.

After entering the tunnel at about 3:05 p.m., Johnston took possession of a Capitol police riot shield. He joined other rioters attempting to push back a group of officers before leaving the tunnel and handing a shield to another person at about 3:13 p.m.

Court documents show still images of Johnston using a cellphone to take photos or video of clashes with police. He is also shown entering the tunnel, holding the shield and making a “shield wall” with others.

Investigators also found records that Johnston booked a roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2021.

The investigation into Johnston was coordinated between the FBI’s Washington and Los Angeles field offices.

Johnston’s acting credits include Mr. Show, Arrested Development and The Sarah Silverman Program.