Bon Jovi starts contest for local bands to open for them on tour

Feb. 16 (UPI) — Bon Jovi has launched a new contest that will allow local bands to open for them on Bon Jovi’s upcoming U.S. tour.

Local bands can upload an audition video featuring original music to Bon Jovi’s official website for a chance to open for the group.

One local band will be selected for each tour date.

Bon Jovi’s 2022 tour will be kicked off on April 1 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., before it is wrapped up on April 30 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The tour also includes stops in Milwaukee, Tampa, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Dallas and more.

Bon Jovi last released the album 2020, which was released in Oct. 2020.