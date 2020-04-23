Bret Michaels, dressed as a banana, splits from ‘Masked Singer’

April 23 (UPI) — Rocker Bret Michaels — dressed as a banana — got the boot from Season 3 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” competition series Wednesday night.

Michaels posted a video on social media after the show aired.

“I just want to say how awesome it is to be standing right here on the good side of the dirt, talking to you all. This marks the 10th anniversary of my brain hemorrhage,” he said, referring to the life-threatening health crisis he suffered in 2010. “I am grateful for every day. I hope this finds you healthy and safe.”

Previous stars who have been voted off “The Masked Singer” this season include Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Six costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

The judges’ panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

“Really loved this dude. #bananamask #TheMaskedSinger,” Jeong tweeted after Michaels was unmasked and eliminated.