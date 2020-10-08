Brian Austin Green eliminated from ‘Masked Singer;’ Tori Spelling reacts

Oct. 8 (UPI) — “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green was eliminated from “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night.

He was dressed as a giraffe for the show.

“Omg @withBAGpod it WAS you!!!!! Wow my dreams do come true ha ha! You were amazing! Donna & David Forever and now Unicorn & Giraffe forever on #TheMaskedSinger hisTORI! Love you forever…#GiraffeMask #UnicornMask,” Tori Spelling tweeted after Green’s fate was revealed.

Green and Spelling played high school sweethearts and later married couple David and Donna Silver on “90210.”

Spelling competed as the unicorn on “The Masked Singer” in Season 1 last year.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program’s judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first disguised celebrity to get the boot this season. Last week, actor Mickey Rourke took himself out of the competition.

 

