Britney Spears says she burned down home gym: ‘It was an accident’

April 30 (UPI) —

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!” she added.

In the video, Spears said she was working out in the gym for the first time in six months.

“Hi, guys. I’m in my gym right now and I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” she said. “I had some candles and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned my gym down.”

Spears is self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She said Wednesday that she is happy and finding “solitude” in her “beautiful home” every day but misses her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago…. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him…. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!” Spears wrote.

Spears and Asghari started dating in February 2017 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in July. Spears voiced her gratitude for Asghari on their first anniversary as a couple in 2018.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!” she wrote on Instagram.

Spears shared a video this month of herself dancing to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song “Filthy.” Timberlake responded in the comments with tears of laughter and raised hands emojis.