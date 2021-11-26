Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Famed Broadway lyricist and songwriter Stephen Sondheim died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn., his attorney confirmed. He was 91.

F. Richard Pappas told Deadline.com Sondheim celebrated Thanksgiving with friends Thursday.

Sondheim’s credits include West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Assassins, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, Variety noted.

Five of his shows won Tony Awards for Best Musical. Sunday in the Park with George earned the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Sondheim was also presented with the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bradley Whitford played Sondheim in the Netflix movie musical, Tick Tick Boom, which was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and released this month.

A new film adaptation of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, is scheduled to have its world premiere in New York City Monday.