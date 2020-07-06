Broadway’s Nick Cordero dead at 41

July 5 (UPI) — Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots announced on Instagram Sunday that the Broadway star has died after months of battling complications from the coronavirus. He was 41.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots captioned a photo of Cordero.

“My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she added. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Kloots also thanked Cordero’s doctor, Dr. David Ng, for his expert care and Cordero’s fans for their support.

Kloots said last week Cordero would likely need a double lung transplant.

The Canadian actor was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in March but later tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma March 31 and had his right leg amputated in April after suffering blood clots in his legs.

Cordero woke up from his coma May 12 and was no longer positive for COVID-19 but was still experiencing complications from the virus.

Kloots said in April that Cordero’s lungs were “severely damaged” by the virus and looked as if the actor was a smoker for 50 years.

Cordero’s credits include “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Bronx Tale the Musical.”

He is survived by his wife and son, Elvis.