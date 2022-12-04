BTS member RM releases solo album, ‘Wild Flower’ music video

Dec. 2 (UPI) — South Korean singer and rapper RM is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released the solo album “Indigo” and a music video for the song “Wild Flower” with Youjeen on Friday.

The “Wild Flower” video shows RM weather a storm in the desert and come out on the other side.

“Indigo” also features the songs “Yun” with Erykah Badu, “Still Life” with Anderson Paak, “All Day” with Tablo, “Forg_tful” with Kim Sa-wol, “Closer” with Paul Blanco and Mahalia, “Change Pt. 2,” “Lonely,” “Hectic” with Colde and “No.2” with Park Ji-yoon.

“Indigo” is RM’s first solo release since the mixtape “Mono” in 2018.

The singer released an “identity film” for “Indigo” last week where he called the album “the last archive of my twenties.”

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfil their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.