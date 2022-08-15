‘Bullet Train’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Aug. 14 (UPI) — The action-thriller, “Bullet Train,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is “DC League of Super-Pets” with $7.17 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick at No. 3 with $7.15 million, “Thor: Love and Thunder” at No. 4 with $5.3 million and “Nope” at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 6 with $4.9 million, Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 7 with $3.9 million, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Elvis at No. 9 with $2.6 million and “Fall” at No. 10 with $2.5 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies raked in about $55.6 million at the box office compared to last weekend’s highest performers, which grossed about $88 million.