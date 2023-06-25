‘Bupkis’: Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2

June 24 (UPI) — Pete Davidson‘s series Bupkis will return for a second season.

Peacock announced in a press release Friday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 2.

Bupkis is created by and stars Davidson, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Judah Miller and Davis Sirus also write and executive produce, with Miller as showrunner.

Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David are also executive producers on the show.

Bupkis is a semi-autobiographical series following Davidson, an actor and comedian known for Saturday Night Live, “as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.”

Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star, with Lala Anthony, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart and Kenan Thompson among the celebrity guest stars.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” NBCUniversal television and streaming chair of entertainment content Susan Rovner said.

“Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

Bupkis premiered on Peacock in May.

Season 1, Episode 2 was recently made available to stream on YouTube and also broadcast on NBC following SNL.