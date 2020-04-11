Burning Man goes virtual for 2020

April 11 (UPI) — This summer’s Burning Man will be celebrated online, instead of the Nevada desert as planned, organizers announced.

“We have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” a statement on the festival’s website said Friday.

“Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too,” the statement continued.

“In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities. We are, however, going to build Black Rock City in The Multiverse.”

The gathering, which was expected to be attended by thousands of campers, was slated for Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.

Artists and revelers are invited to participate in the event this year through a digital experience called “Virtual Black Rock City 2020.”

“We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun,” the statement said.

Most live events, and film and TV productions have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100.000 people worldwide.