BYU grad, creator of 2018 glitter fart bomb, upgrades invention for revenge against 2019 porch pirates

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University graduate and engineer-inventor Mark Rober knew he had the skills to strike back after a porch pirate purloined something he had ordered for delivery.

So in 2018, the former NASA engineer invented his own packaged surprise for thieves to steal from his porch. It was basically a glitter-spewing fart bomb that engaged when the stolen package was opened, then recorded the victims’ reactions.

His 2018 video on his invention has been viewed by nearly 78 million fans a year after being posted.

Well, a year later, 39-year-old Rober is back with a new and improved glitter fart bomb, and his new video even includes a video cameo by Macaulay Culkin, whose resourceful, crook-battling storyline in “Home Alone” inspired the original bomb’s creation.

Culkin even suggested some of the improvement, the video says.

Three days after being posted, the new video already has more than 20 million views.

The Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0 has improved tracking; a greater number of cell phone cameras to capture recipient reactions; and a vastly increased amount of more pungent fart spray, which now fires multiple times to encourage porch pirates to discard the expensive contraption faster.

“I have spent sooooo much time working on this over the past 11 months, it feels really nice to finally show it to you guys,” Rober’s post with the new YouTube video says.

See the 2.0 glitter-fat bomb in action below: