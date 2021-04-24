Caitlyn Jenner announces bid for California governor

April 24 (UPI) — Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she plans to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom if a recall election moves forward.

Jenner announced she filed the paperwork necessary to run for the state’s highest office.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” the Republican said in a statement. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Opponents of Newsom have launched a recall bid, gathering some 2 million signatures — more than the 1.5. million needed to hold a special election.

If a recall election is held, an unlimited number of candidates can run and whoever earns a plurality of votes wins.

The last time California held a recall election, in 2003, a number of celebrities ran for governor, including adult film star Mary Carey, actor Gary Coleman and Hustler publisher Larry Flynt. Actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger won.

Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon event at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics and was later known for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with ex-wife Kris Jenner, daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and stepchildren Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Caitlyn Jenner also is parent to Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Cassandra Marino and Burt Jenner.