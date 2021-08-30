‘Candyman’ sequel tops the North American box office with $22.4M

Aug. 29 (UPI) — Horror sequel “Candyman” — starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd — is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $22.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Free Guy” with $13.6 million, followed by “PAW Patrol: The Movie” at No. 3 with $6.6 million, “Jungle Cruise” at No. 4 with $5 million and “Don’t Breathe 2” at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Respect at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “The Suicide Squad” at No. 7 with $2 million, “The Protege” at No. 8 with $1.7 million, “The Night House” at No. 9 with $1.2 million and “Black Widow” at No. 10 with $855,000.

The Top 10 movies grossed about $58.3 million this weekend. Last weekend’s take for the Top 10 — when “Free Guy” was No. 1 for a second time — was about $59.3 million.

Most of the films are streaming online, as well as screening in theaters, as part of a strategy to give people different ways to view them during the coronavirus pandemic.