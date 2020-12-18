Cardi B launches ‘Cardi Tries’ series on Facebook Messenger

Dec. 17 (UPI) —

The 28-year-old rapper released the first episode of “Cardi Tries ____,” a new series for the Facebook Messenger “Watch Together” feature, on Thursday.

“Cardi Tries ____” follows Cardi B as she attempts ballet, stunt car racing, basketball, wig making and other activities. Cardi B shared a teaser for the show on Instagram.

“Get ready YALL! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few,” she captioned the post.

During the show, Cardi B will be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie Allen, Damian Lillard, Mickey Guyton and other celebrity guests.

New episodes of “Cardi Tries ____” will be posted Thursdays at noon EST. Fans can watch the show on Instagram, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

Cardi Tries ____ hails from Facebook Messenger and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Todd Yasui serves as showrunner and executive produced the series with Cardi B, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Patientce Foster.

Cardi B last released the single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in August. She apologized in November after hosting a Thanksgiving gathering with nearly 40 people in attendance.