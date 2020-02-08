‘Cats,’ ‘Madea,’ ‘Rambo’ tie with 8 Razzie nods apiece

Feb. 8 (UPI) — Musical “Cats,” comedy “A Madea Family Funeral” and action flick “Rambo: Last Blood” tied with eight nods apiece when Razzie nominations were announced Saturday morning.

All three films are up for the Worst Picture of 2019 dishonor, along with “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” and “The Fanatic,” which are both competing for four Golden Raspberry trophies.

Possible “winners” in the category of Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel are “Dark Phoenix,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Hellboy,” “A Madea Family Funeral” and “Rambo: Last Blood.”

Shortlisted for Worst Actor are James Franco for” Zeroville,” David Harbour for “Hellboy,” Matthew McConaughey for “Serenity,” Sylvester Stallone for “Rambo: Last Blood” and John Travolta for “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint.”

The nominees for Worst Actress are Hilary Duff for “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Anne Hathaway for “The Hustle” and “Serenity,” Francesca Hayward for “Cats,” Tyler Perry for “A Madea Family Funeral” and Rebel Wilson for “The Hustle.”

The Worst Director contenders are Fred Durst for “The Fanatic,” James Franco for “Zeroville,” Adrian Grunberg for “Rambo: Last Blood,” Tom Hooper for “Cats” and Neil Marshall for “Hellboy.”

Mentioned for Worst Screenplay are “Cats” by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” by Danial Farrands, “Hellboy” by Andrew Cosby, “A Madea Family Funeral” by Tyler Perry and “Rambo: Last Blood” by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone.

Vying for the Razzie for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property are “Dragged Across Concrete,” “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “Hellboy,” “Joker” and “Rambo: Last Blood.”

Nominated for the Redeemer Award are the following past Razzie winners who turned in stellar performances last year: Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is My Name” Keanu Reeves for “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4,” Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems,” Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” and Will Smith for “Aladdin.”