April 24 (UPI) — CBS announced it has renewed “NCIS: Los Angeles,” starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, for a 13th season.

The network also said Friday it had ordered a spinoff called “NCIS: Hawaii.”

No casting has been announced for the new series.

Both investigative dramas will air during the 2021-22 television season.

CBS announced earlier that it ordered additional seasons of “Young Sheldon,” “Tough as Nails,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Magnum,” “P.I.,” “NCIS” and “S.W.A.T.”