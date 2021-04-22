Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre stages fundraiser for permanent home

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre is asking the community for help in its #cccmtgive5 Campaign.

The company is asking patrons to “Give $5, Get 5, Share 5, Know 5 and inform 5.”

CCCMT asks supporters to donate $5 to its building fund; to convince five others to do the same; to share the campaign on five social media sites; to inform five people by voice or text; and two know five facts. See the flyer below for full details.

The campaign hopes to raise $100,000, $5 at a time, and to use the money to not only fund a permanent home for the organization, but to provide youth and volunteer opportunities for members of the community, and to create a sense of family in those who participate.

CCCMT is a non-profit volunteer group of parents and grandparents whose provide musical theater experience for local children, regardless of experience or ability to pay.

