Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album

Nov. 24 (UPI) — Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher is one of the most famous women in the world, but she said she behaved like a little kid when her fellow music icon Stevie Wonder agreed by phone to sing on her new Christmas album.

“I hung up. I ran around my room, I jumped on my bed. I just kept jumping up and down, screaming, ‘Stevie Wonder’s going to be on my album!'” the 77-year-old entertainer told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show after they both appeared on the NBC/Peacock broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Christmas is Cher’s first holiday album and her first album of original music since 2013’s Closer to the Truth.

“i couldn’t see myself in a Christmas album, so i just said to the record company, ‘If you just leave me alone…'” Cher said.

“I recorded most of it in my house. I just picked out these songs that don’t necessarily go together, but when you put them together, they’re really good and it’s just to have a happy thing.”

The album also includes Cher singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with Darlene Love.

Cher famously sang backup on Love’s original version of the song when she was 19.