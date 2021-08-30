China limits video gaming time to 3 hours per week

Aug. 30 (UPI) — China announced Monday that children will only be allowed to play video games for 1 hour on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

Gaming platforms can only offer online gaming to minors between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on those days, according to the National Press and Publication Administration (NAAP). The new restrictions limit a previous rule that allowed children to play video games for 1.5 hours per day.

A majority of parents expressed their concern over minors’ indulging in online gaming, which led to the previous restriction enacted in 2019, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

“Recently, many parents have reported that some teenagers’ indulging in online games have seriously affected their normal study life and physical and mental health, and even caused a series of social problems,” Xinhua stated in a Monday press release.

Along with the time slots, China will implement a real-name verification system where users will present their identification. Regulation of the new measures will also go into effect.

The NAAP urged families, schools, and social sectors to assume the responsibility of guardianship and provide environments conducive to “the healthy growth of minors.”