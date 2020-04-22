Chip, Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network launch delayed, preview to air Sunday

April 21 (UPI) — Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are delaying the launch of their TV network, Magnolia Network.

News broke Tuesday that the former “Fixer Upper” stars have postponed the network’s launch due to the coronavirus pandemic but will share a preview Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on DIY.

Magnolia Network, which will replace DIY, was initially slated to launch Oct. 4. Production has been shut down because of the pandemic.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production.”

“We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope,” the couple added. “In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

Sunday’s four-hour TV special, “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead,” will feature three episodes of “Fixer Upper” and behind-the-scenes stories from the Gaineses. The last hour will give a look at Magnolia Network and its projects.

Magnolia Network has 10 new series in the works: “Bespoke Kitchens,” “Family Dinner,” hosted by Andrew Zimmern, “Restoration Road,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Super Dad” starring Taylor Calmus, “Home Work,” “The Lost Kitchen,” “Inn the Works,” “Home on the Road” and “Growing Floret.”

“Growing Floret” centers on Floret Flower Farm, a successful organic flower farm in the Skagit Valley in Washington. The series follows founder Erin Benzakein and her team as they attempt to expand the farm.

Fixer Upper had a five-season run on HGTV from 2013 to 2018. The series will remain on HGTV until Magnolia Network’s launch.