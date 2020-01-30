Chris Stapleton to revive ‘All-American Road Show’ tour with stop in Utah

Jan. 30 (UPI) — Chris Stapleton is reviving his headlining “All-American Road Show” tour in 2020, and plans a Utah stop.
The country music singer shared plans Wednesday on Instagram for his fourth annual edition of the tour.
Stapleton will perform across the U.S. with special guests Dwight Yoakam, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel, Hank Williams, Jr., Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Yola, The Highwomen and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on select dates of the tour.
The All-American Road Show tour begins March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and ends Oct. 23 in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
Stapleton released his third studio album, “From a Room: Volume 2,” in December 2017, and released the single “Blow” with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in July. He also performed the new song “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care” with John Mayer at a concert in August.
Here’s the full list of dates for the “All-American Road Show” tour:
March 11 – Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center
March 12 – Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center
March 14 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
March 20 – Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 21 – Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 22 – Toldeo, Ohio, at Huntington Center
April 23 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
April 25 – Lexington, Ky., at A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field
June 4 – Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
June 5 – Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 6 – San Bernardino, Calif., at Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 11 – Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena
June 12 – Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
June 13 – Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 18 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 19 – Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 20 – George, Wash., at The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 25 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City)
June 26 – Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
June 30 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 16 – Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena
July 17 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
July 18 – Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park
July 23 – Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 25 – Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 – Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 31 – Philadelphia, Pa., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CEnter
Aug. 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 7 – Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 12 – Gilford, N.H., at Bank NH Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Gilford, N.H., at Bank NH Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 29 – Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
Oct. 1 – Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
Oct. 2 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 – State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 9 – Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 10 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 15 – Columbia, Mo., at Mizzou Arena
Oct. 16 – Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center (on-sale Feb. 14)
Oct. 17 – Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena (on-sale Feb. 14)
Oct. 22 – Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarket Arena
Oct. 23 – San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center (on-sale March 27)