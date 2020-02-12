Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World share ‘Fall on Me’ music video

Feb. 11 (UPI) — Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World are back with a new music video.

Aguilera, 39, and A Great Big World, a music duo consisting of Ian Axel and Chad King, released a video Tuesday for the new song “Fall On Me.”

The video opens with A Great Big World performing under a bare tree in the snow. The landscape changes to spring, and Aguilera is shown singing in a white dress among blooming cherry trees.

A Great Big World said in a press release that “Fall On Me” is about “a search for connection and love.”

“It’s about surrendering to something bigger than oneself and trusting that the answers we seek will reveal themselves in time,” the duo said.

Se Oh, who directed the video, said “Fall On Me” brought to mind the metaphor of the life cycle of a tree.

“We as humans go through so many changes and reinventions throughout a lifetime. Finding love is a journey we all take, and just as a tree changes throughout a year, love is a cycle of highs and lows, of loss and rebirth. I wanted to create a visual that conveyed this idea,” Oh said.

“Fall On Me” is expected to appear on A Great Big World’s forthcoming self-titled album.

Aguilera and A Great Big World previously collaborated on the 2013 song “Say Something.”