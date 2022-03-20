Christopher Lloyd to join ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

March 19 (UPI) — Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is making the jump to the “Star Wars” universe for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.”

Deadline and TheWrap reported Friday that Lloyd is on the call sheet for the Disney+ “Star Wars” series, which is currently filming its third season in Southern California.

Details about Lloyd’s role are being kept secret, though the Hollywood Reporter described the role as guest-starring in nature.

Lloyd is best known for playing time-traveling scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy (1985-90). He also played the villainous Klingon Commander Kruge in “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984).

The 83-year-old Lloyd has won multiple Emmy Awards, including for the comedy series Taxi (1978-83). Most recently, he appeared in the Bob Odenkirk action film “Nobody” for Universal, as well as the George Clooney-directed “The Tender Bar.”

“The Mandalorian” has a history of bringing in characters from iconic franchises. Michael Biehn, who starred in “The Terminator,” made an appearance in a memorable Season 2 episode.

“The Mandalorian” launched in November 2019 as one of Disney+’s flagship shows. Season 2 ran in late 2020, with its first spinoff, “The Book of Boba Fett,” debuting in December.