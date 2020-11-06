Clare Crawley, Dale Moss discuss ‘surreal’ engagement

Nov. 6 (UPI) —

Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, shared their excitement about their engagement during Friday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

Thursday’s “Bachelorette” showed Crawley exit the series early after falling in love with and getting engaged to Moss. Tayshia Adams will replace Crawley for the remainder of Season 16.

On “GMA,” Crawley celebrated Moss’ proposal and showed off her engagement ring.

“It feels really surreal. It happened a few months ago but it’s still so fresh. I could not be more excited,” she said.

Moss said he knew Crawley was the one the first night they met. The feeling only intensified after they had their first group date.

“I even said it the first time, I knew it was special. But after we had our first group date, in my mind and in our heart, everything was already written,” he said. “Everything after the fact just validated that.”

Moss said he didn’t have second thoughts about proposing to Crawley.

“Never a question. I said from the beginning, ‘There is never a time I wouldn’t be there for you,'” he said. “My heart was so full, and I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”

Crawley’s exit from “The Bachelorette” had been rumored for months. Adams said in an interview Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she was asked to join “The Bachelorette” in the summer and wasn’t told why Crawley left.

“We didn’t speak,” she added of herself and Crawley. “I mean, she had just gotten engaged, there was a lot going on. I wish she would have so she could have like thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays on ABC.