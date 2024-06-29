Comedian, ‘Roseanne’ alum Martin Mull dead at 80

June 29 (UPI) — Comedian and Roseanne alum Martin Mull has died at the age of 80.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny,” his daughter Maggie Mull said in a statement Friday.

“He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and –the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Mull also appeared on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoff Fernwood 2 Night, as well as Taxi, Clue, Mr. Mom, Mrs. Doubtfire, Veep, The Golden Girls, Arrested Development, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Psych, Community, Two and a Half Men and, most recently, Not Dead Yet, Grace & Frankie, The Cool Kids and The Afterparty.