Comic actor Jerry Stiller dead at 92, best known for his role of Frank Costanza on ‘Seinfeld’

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jerry Stiller, the comic actor perhaps best known for his role as the crotchety Frank Costanza on the TV sitcom “Seinfeld” has died at age 92.

Word of Stiller’s passing came by way of statement posted on Twitter by the actor’s son, Ben Stiller.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller rose to fame in the 1960s, when he and his wife, comic actor, Anne Meara, formed the comedy team “Stiller and Meara.” The pair became fixtures on the American entertainment scene, appearing on numerous variety shows, most notably “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

After Stiller’s run on “Seinfeld” throughout the 90s, he landed the beloved role of Arthur Spooner on hit sitcom, “The King of Queens.”

Stiller’s wife, Anne, passed away at age 85, in 2015.