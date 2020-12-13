Country singer Charley Pride dies at age 86 from COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A post on the Facebook page of country singer Charley Pride confirms that he died Saturday morning after a battle with coronavirus.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Charley Pride passed away this morning, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from Covid-19 at age 86,” the post says.

“He was admitted to the hospital in late November with Covid-19 type symptoms and despite the incredible efforts, skill and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus.

“Charley felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world. And he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously.”

Pride’s biggest hit, which became his signature song, was “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” (1971). Others of his 29 No. 1 Country hits include “It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer,” “Amazing Love,” “Never Been So Loved (In All My Life),” “Mountain of Love” and “”Where Do I Put Her Memory.”