‘Croods’ tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend

Dec. 14 (UPI) — “The Croods: A New Age” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Half Brothers” with $490,000, followed by “Elf” at No. 3 with $400,000, “Freaky” at No. 4 with $315,000 and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at No. 5 with $268,000.

Rounding out the top tier are “The War with Grandpa” at No. 6 with $267,000, “The Polar Express” at No. 7 with $245,000, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at No. 8 with $239,000, “All My Life” at No. 9 with $215,000, and “Wonder Woman” at No. 10 with $189,000.

Several entries in the Top 10 are re-releases of older films, which are getting new lives during the coronavirus pandemic as few new movies have been opening in theaters this past year.

Many films have been postponed until next year or have bypassed theaters altogether in favor of premieres on streaming services or pay-per-view platforms.