‘Crown,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Borat’ win top Golden Globes

March 1 (UPI) — “The Crown” was named Best TV Drama and “Schitt’s Creek” was voted Best TV Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony Sunday.

“The Crown” scene-stealers Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor also earned the Globes for Best Actress and Actor in a TV Drama, and their co-star Gillian Anderson scored the Best Supporting Actress on TV trophy.

Catherine O’Hara nabbed the prize for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her work in “Schitt’s Creek” and Jason Sudeikis picked up the Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for “Ted Lasso.”

John Boyega earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor on TV for “Small Axe” and Mark Ruffalo won the statuette for Best Actor in a TV Movie, Limited Series or Anthology Series for his performance in “I Know This Much is True.”

Anya Taylor-Joy won the prize for Best Actress in a TV Movie, Limited Series or Anthology Series for “The Queen’s Gambit.” The show also scored in the Best TV Movie, Limited Series or Anthology Series category.

Chloe Zhao won the Best Director of a Film Globe for helming “Nomadland,” which also was voted Best Drama Film.

The late Chadwick Boseman won the Best Actor in a Drama Film honor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Andra Day picked up the Best Actress in a Drama Film award for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Jodie Foster won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for “The Mauritanian” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor in a Film.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was named Best Musical or Comedy Film and its star Sacha Baron Cohen won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film.

Rosamund Pike earned the accolade for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for “I Care a Lot.”

“Soul” was deemed Best Animated Film, “Minari” was selected Best Foreign Language Film and Aaron Sorkin won the trophy for Best Film Screenplay for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Norman Lear and Jane Fonda were also honored, respectively, with the previously announced Carol Burnett and Cecil B. DeMille awards for career achievement.

The Globes honor excellence in film and television. They are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amy Poehler hosted the NBC event from California, while Tina Fey served as emcee for the New York portion of the broadcast.

Audiences for the two ceremonies were made up of masked and socially distanced first responders and essential workers.

Winners appeared virtually from their homes and other locations.

“We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you are here so the celebrities can stay safely at home,” Fey told the crowd.

“We know that you’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff at your job this year,” Poehler added. “But you haven’t seen the kind of stuff that we’ve seen at previous Golden Globes. This front table right here usually houses the biggest stars in the world.”

The women then joked about seeing Meryl Streep so drunk she couldn’t remember what movie she was in and Brad Pitt trying to interrupt and flirt with them.