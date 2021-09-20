‘Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Mare’ win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) — “The Crown” won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Netflix show’s stars Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won for Best Comedy and its stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham earned the honors for Best Actor, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy, respectively.

Jean Smart was named Best Actress in a Comedy for HBO Max’s “Hacks,” which also won for Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy.

Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson from HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” picked up the prizes for Best Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Ewan McGregor won for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s “Halston” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” won for Best Limited or Anthology Series.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” scored the Best Sketch Comedy Show trophy and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won the prizes for Best Variety Talk Show and Best Writing for a Variety Show.

VH1’s “RuPaul‘s Drag Race” was voted Best Competition Show, Disney+’s “Hamilton” earned the Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) distinction, Showtime’s “Stephen Colbert‘s Election Night 2020″ won for Best Variety Special (Live) and Debbie Allen was presented with the Governors Award.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the live event, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+

The Emmys celebrate excellence in television.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” went into the competition with a leading 24 nominations each, followed by “WandaVision” with 23, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live “with 21, and “Ted Lasso” with 20.