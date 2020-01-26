Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform at the Oscars

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Cynthia Erivo, Elton John and Idina Menzel are confirmed as singers for next month’s Oscars ceremony honoring excellence in film.

Also expected to take the stage at the Feb. 9 gala are Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

All of the artists are competing in the Best Song Oscar category.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain — producers of the ABC telecast — said in a press release.

Newman will perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, while John will sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”; Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”; Menzel will sing “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”; and Erivo will sing “Stand Up” from “Harriet.”

There will be no host at the Oscars for a second, consecutive year.