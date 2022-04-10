‘Dancing with the Stars’ moving from ABC to pay service Disney+

April 9 (UPI) — “Dancing with the Stars” is moving from ABC broadcast television to pay subscription streaming service Disney+ next season.

The show has been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32. This will be the first live program to debut on Disney+ for subscribers.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spinoffs, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will move off of ABC this fall in order for the network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the television network said in a statement Friday.

Tyra Banks has hosted the show since Season 29 in 2020, when she replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.