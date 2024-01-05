David Soul, actor in ‘Starsky & Hutch,’ dies at 80

Jan. 5 (UPI) — Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died.

Soul died Thursday “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” his wife Helen Snell said in a statement. Soul was 80.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” Snell said. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul was best known for starring on Starsky & Hutch, which had a four-season run on ABC from 1975 to 1979. Paul Michael Glaser and Soul played police detectives David Michael Starsky and Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the popular show.

Soul’s other TV roles included Joshua Bolt on Here Come the Brides and Roy Champion on The Yellow Rose.

In addition, the actor starred in the 1973 film Magnum Force and the 1979 television adaptation of Salem’s Lot.

Soul was also a singer who released such singles as “Don’t Give Up On Us” and “Silver Lady.”

He is survived by Snell and six children.