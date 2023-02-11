‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Hollywood Heights’ alum Cody Longo dead at 34

Feb. 11 (UPI) — Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights actor Cody Longo has died at the age of 34, his wife Stephanie announced.

“Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” Stephanie said in a statement to People.com Friday about the late father of her three young children.

“He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo’s representative Alex Gittelson told CNN the actor was his “dear friend.”

“Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed,” Gittelson said.

TMZ reported Friday that Longo’s body was found Wednesday in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas, by police executing a wellness check after Longo’s wife could not reach him while she was at work.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

His other acting credits include Ball Don’t Lie, Bring It On: Fight to The Finish, Medium, CSI: NY, CSI, The Catch and Nashville, and he released the songs “She Said” and “Electric.”

Longo had battled alcohol addiction for years and had been arrested for assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2019 and domestic violence against his wife in 2020.