‘DC League of Super-Pets’: Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves join voice cast

June 8 (UPI) — Dwayne Johnson announced the star-studded voice cast that will be joining him in upcoming animated film, “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer and Natasha Lyonne will also provide voices.

Johnson is voicing Krypto the Super-Dog in the film, Superman’s powerful pet. The actor released a teaser trailer on Twitter featuring Krypto flying around the film’s logo.

“Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Hart will be voicing Ace, Batman’s crime-fighting dog. The other characters set to appear have not been announced.

“DC League of Super-Pets” is coming to theaters on May 20, 2022. Jared Stern is writing the film and co-directing with Sam Levine. Johnson is producing through his Seven Bucks along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Johnson will also be taking on the lead role in live-action DC Comics film “Black Adam,” coming to theaters on July 29, 2022. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing.