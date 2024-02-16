Def Leppard returning to Utah for 1st time in 7 years with Sept. 10 show

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Def Leppard returns to Utah for the first time in seven years with a Sept. 10 show also featuring Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Tickets for the fall show at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Def Leppard has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

The two-time Diamond Award-winning band — featuring Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continues to be an important force in rock music, Live Nation Entertainment says in a press release announcing the show.

Def Leppard’s impressive resume of multi-platinum albums includes two of the best-selling albums of all time: “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.”

In January 2018, Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. Since then, the band again has dominated the worldwide charts, ranking in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including “Hysteria” at No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the UK.

The band has amassed 5.5 billion streams since 2018 and roughly 15 million followers across their social media platforms.

In May 2022, Def Leppard released its 12th studio album, “Diamond Star Halos.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts and scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

Def Leppard followed with their 13th studio album, “Drastic Symphonies,” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023. It charted at No. 4 in the UK album charts.

Bonham is the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. On Dec. 10, 2007, Bonham played drums in the Led Zeppelin reunion concert at London’s O2 arena with surviving members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant.

Def Leppard fans can access a pre-sale for the Sept. 10 show beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, via the band’s website, defleppard.com. Pre-sales also are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.