Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Actress Denise Richards said she and her husband Aaron Phypers were unharmed after being fired upon in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, but law enforcement officials said they had no reports of it.

Jill Fritzo, a representative for Richards, confirmed the account to NBC News, who said Richards was on her way to a film and television studio when the incident happened.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol, all said they had no record of the incident and did not have any active investigations on the incident.

A source told People magazine that a pickup driven by Phypers had slowed down to find a parking space near the studio in south Los Angeles when a driver in the back of them became angry and confronted the pickup. Richards was a passenger in the pickup.

The couple said the man screamed at them before leaving the scene but did not realize until after the incident that the back of their pickup had been fired upon. The source said Richards was “shaken up” by the incident but kept her working date with the studio.

Media reports did not give any additional information on the suspect. Richards is the former wife of movie star Charlie Sheen.