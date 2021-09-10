Dexter’s son finds him in ‘New Blood’ trailer

Sept. 10 (UPI) — Showtime released a full trailer for “Dexter: New Blood” on Wednesday. The revival series premieres Nov. 7.

A teaser trailer premiered in July along with the show’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel. The new trailer shows more of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall)’s life in Iron Lake, New York under the name Jim Lindsay.

Dexter is working at an outdoors store, dancing with the locals and dating police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). He now sees visions of his sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), who died in the final season of the original series.

Deb accuses Dexter of biding his time until he’s able to kill again. She chastises him for learning nothing from his exploits in Miami, which led to her death as well as deaths of over loved ones.

Near the end of the trailer, Dexter claims that he is evolving as a serial killer. The trailer ends with Harrison (Jack Alcott) finding him.

Harrison is the son Dexter had with Rita (Julie Benz). Dexter gave up Harrison when he fled from Miami at the end of the series.

“Dexter” ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013.