‘Die Hard’ icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later

July 16 (UPI) — Recently retired actor Bruce Willis returned to the scene of one of hishttps://www.upi.com/topic/Bruce_Willis/ most memorable movies, “Die Hard,” in a new video posted on Instagram this weekend.

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #[email protected],” his wife, Emma Heming Wilson, captioned Friday’s video, which interspersed current footage of the actor standing on the Los Angeles skyscraper’s roof with clips from the action film.

The movie — which co-starred Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia — opened in theaters July 15, 1988.

It was followed by four sequels, all led by Willis. The last movie, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” premiered in 2013.

The 67-year-old star’s family announced in March that he was stepping away from acting because aphasia was impacting his cognitive abilities and communication skills.

His other films include “Pulp Fiction,” “Armageddon,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “12 Monkeys,” “The Fifth Element,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and “Sin City.”