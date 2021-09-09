Disney+ sets Hallowstream schedule with ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Sept. 9 (UPI) —

The Hallowstream collection, which includes Halloween-themed episodes and films, will appear on Disney+ on Sept. 24.

“Lego Star Was Terrifying Tales” will then premiere on Oct. 1, followed by “Muppets Haunted Mansion” on Oct. 8, and then new supernatural anthology series “Just Beyond” on Oct. 13.

Other standouts from the Hallowstream collection include “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and every “Treehouse of Horror” episode from “The Simpsons.”

Disney+ released new posters for “Muppets Haunted Mansion” and “Just Beyond,” along with a teaser trailer for Hallowstream, which features Kermit the Frog as a ghost.

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” is based on Disney’s classic Haunted Mansion theme park ride and follows Gonzo as he is challenged to spend one night at the creepy residence.

“Just Beyond” is an eight-episode series that is inspired by the writings of “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine. Each episode will feature a new cast of characters as they go on journeys of self-discovery inside a world full of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

The previously announced “Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales” will present three creepy stories from throughout the “Star Wars” universe including one installment about Luke Skywalker becoming a pilot for the Galactic Empire.