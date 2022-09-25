‘Don’t Worry Darling’ tops North American box office with $19.2M

Sept. 25 (UPI) — The Olivia Wilde-Florence Pugh-Harry Styles drama, “Don’t Worry Darling,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $19.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Woman King” with $11 million, followed by “Avatar” at No. 3 with $10 million, “Barbarian” at No. 4 with $4.8 million and “Pearl” at No. 5 with $1.92 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “See How They Run” at No. 6 with $1.9 million, “Bullet Train” at No. 7 with $1.82 million, “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 8 with $1.77 million, “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 9 with $1.56 million and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 10 with $1 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $55 million, compared to last weekend’s Top 10, which raked in about $43 million when “The Woman King” led the field.