Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing 6 books for ‘hurtful and wrong’ portrayals

March 2 (UPI) — Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced on Tuesday that it will cease publishing six titles from the author’s line of children’s books due to featuring portrayals of people that are hurtful and wrong.

The announcement coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, died at the age of 87 in 1991.

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” are the the titles that will no longer be published.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises says it arrived at the decision last year after working with a panel of experts, which included educators.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement continued.

Dr. Seuss’ stepdaughter Lark Grey Dimond-Cates told the New York Post Tuesday that the author was not racist.

“There wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body – he was so acutely aware of the world around him and cared so much,” she said.

Dimond-Cates said it was a wise decision to stop publishing the titles, but that she hopes they will go back to print due to his body of work being unique.

Hasbro’s Mr. Potato Head toy, another childhood favorite, had the “Mr.” from its name removed on Thursday to promote gender equality and inclusion.

Hasbro has launched a Potato Head family toy, which includes two large potato bodies along with a small potato body and 42 accessories so that children can create characters of their choosing.