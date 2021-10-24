Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ tops U.S. album chart

Oct. 23 (UPI) — Rapper Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Don Tolliver’s “Life of a Don,” followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, “Kentrell” at No. 3, Meek Mill‘s “Expensive Pain” at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Nas X’s “Montero” at No. 6, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 7, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 8, Kanye West‘s “Donda” at No. 9 and The Kid LAROI’s “(Expletive) Love” at No. 10.