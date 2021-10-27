‘Dune: Part 2’ officially greenlit

Oct. 26 (UPI) — Legendary Pictures announced in a tweet Tuesday that “Dune: Part 2” has been greenlit. “Dune: Part 1” opened Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.

“This is only the beginning,” Legendary tweeted. “Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”

A logo for “Dune: Part 2” accompanied the tweet.

“Dune: Part 1” adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel. It is the story of Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides empire.

The Atreides takeover of spice mining on planet Arrakis leads to an attempted coup by the House Harkonnen. Both Atreides and Harkonnen come up against the Fremen, indigenous people of Arrakis.

Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), meet Fremen Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem) at the end of “Dune: Part 1.”

“Dune: Part 1” was delayed from an October 2020 opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distributor Warner Bros. also decided to release its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max.

Director Denis Villeneuve has voiced his opposition to the simultaneous release plan in an open letter in Variety. Villeneuve has asked viewers to experience Dune in the theaters.

“Dune: Part 1” opened in the U.S. with $40.1 million dollars.