‘Dune’ tops the North American box office with $40.1M

Oct. 24 (UPI) — The sci-fi -drama “Dune” — starring Timothee Chalament, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Halloween Kills” with $14.5 million, followed by “No Time to Die” at No. 3 with $11.9 million, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 4 with $9.1 million and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Addams Family 2” at No. 6 with $4.3 million, “The Last Duel” at No. 7 with $2.1 million, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at No. 8 with $2 million, “The French Dispatch” at No. 9 with $1.3 million and “Honsla Rakh” at No. 10 with $490,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $93 million. Last weekend’s box office take was about $109 million when “Halloween Kills” was No. 1.