Dwayne Johnson shares trailer for ‘Young Rock’ sitcom

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Dwayne Johnson shared on social media Saturday the first trailer for his upcoming NBC sitcom, “Young Rock.”

“I wish my dad was around to see. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. Yes, I kicked puberty’s ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10. Cant wait to make ya laugh and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way,” Johnson tweeted along with the preview.

The show is an “origins story” based on the real childhood of Johnson, who grew up to become one of the most famous pro wrestlers and film stars in the world.

Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu will play Johnson at ages 10, 15 and 18 in the comedy, and Johnson is expected to appear in each episode to set up that night’s story.

The network ordered 11 episodes for Season 1.

Johnson’s father Rocky, who is a character in the series, was also a wrestler. He died a year ago at the age of 75.