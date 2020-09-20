Dwayne Johnson tears down faulty security gate to get to work

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tore down the security gate at his home when it malfunctioned and prevented him from getting to work.

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work,” the “Moana” and “Jungle Cruise” star captioned Friday’s Instagram photo of the damaged gate he tossed on the lawn.

“We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open,” he explained. “I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out — but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45 min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared;’ Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 100 [percent] ready to be #blackadam #ripgates.”

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds was quick to comment on the post.

“The gate opened the OTHER way,” Reynolds quipped.

Johnson’s “Jumanji” co-star Karen Gillan responded with a string of faces with tears of joy emojis and remarked, “This is brilliant.”

Comedian Tony Baker joked, “The gate’s final words were ‘not like this…..’ beeeeeeeeeeeeep flatline.”