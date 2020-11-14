E! People’s Choice Awards 2020: How to watch, what to expect

Nov. 14 (UPI) — The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., at 9 p.m. EST.

Five-time People’s Choice Awards winner Demi Lovato is hosting the fan-voted event, which celebrates the year’s best in TV, film and music.

Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber lead all stars with seven nominations each followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande with six. This Is Us and Bad Boys For Life also earned six nominations.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Icon of 2020 Award. Tyler Perry will receive the People’s Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

How to Watch