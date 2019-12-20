Eddie Murphy: Return to ‘SNL’ set feels ‘surreal’

Watch Eddie Murphy’s full interview with @alroker about his return to @nbcsnl for the first time in 35 years, his iconic characters, movie career and more! pic.twitter.com/jvCxnjIfyz

Dec. 19 (UPI) — Eddie Murphy says returning to the “Saturday Night Live” set was a “surreal” experience.The 58-year-old actor and comedian discussed his upcoming hosting gig during Thursday’s episode of “Today.”

Murphy will host “SNL” Saturday for the first time in 35 years. He spoke to “Today” host Al Roker on the “SNL” set in New York.

“It’s kind of surreal, but like a good feeling. But it feels kinda dreamy,” Murphy said.

Murphy was 19 years old when he first appeared on “SNL” in 1980. He starred on the show until 1984, and said the set hasn’t changed much in the years since.

“That’s one of the things that make it kind of dreamy — everything’s kinda the same,” Murphy said. “They did a little remodeling in the offices, but it was still the same spirit … and it’s still the same big burst of nostalgia.”

Murphy said he may revive his “SNL” characters Gumby, Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson and Velvet Jones.

“I’m down for whatever, as long as it’s really, really funny,” he said.

Murphy confirmed plans to return to stand-up comedy on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”in October.

“I’m thinking about making it as funny as possible because I wanna shut (expletive) down when I do it,” he said.

Murphy recently starred in the Netflix film “Dolemite is My Name,” which debuted in October.